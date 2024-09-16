Premios Emmy 2024: Disney+ arrasó y ganó todas las nominaciones

Las mejores producciones de la televisión estadounidense fueron reconocidas en los Premios Emmy 2024. Los candidatos con mayores nominaciones fueron shows de Shōgun, El Oso y Only Murders in the Building, que pertenecen a la plataforma de Disney+.
La 76ª edición de los premios se celebró este domingo en el LA Live Peacock Theatre, en el centro de Los Ángeles. Aunque fue una noche espectacular para las producciones de Disney+, Netflix no se quedó atrás, compitiendo con su serie Bebé Reno, creada y protagonizada por Richard Gadd, junto a Jessica Gunning.
Lista completa de los ganadores
Mejor actor principal en drama
- Idris Elba (Hijack)
- Donald Glover (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)
- Walton Goggins (Fallout)
- Gary Oldman (Caballos lentos)
- Hiroyuki Sanada (Shōgun) - GANADOR
- Dominic West (The Crown)
Mejor actriz principal en drama
- Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
- Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age)
- Maya Erskine (Mr. and Mrs. Smith)
- Anna Sawai (Shōgun) - GANADORA
- Imelda Staunton (The Crown)
- Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)
Serie dramática
- The Crown (Netflix)
- Fallout (Prime Video)
- The Gilded Age (Max)
- The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)
- Shōgun (FX) - GANADOR
- Caballos lentos (Apple TV+)
- El problema de los tres cuerpos (Netflix)
Mejor actor principal en comedia
- Matt Berry (Lo que hacemos en las Sombras)
- Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
- Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
- Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
- Jeremy Allen White (El Oso) - GANADOR
- D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs)
Mejor actriz principal en una comedia
- Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
- Ayo Edebiri (El oso)
- Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)
- Maya Rudolph (Loot)
- Jean Smart (Hacks) - GANADORA
- Kristen Wiig (Palm Royale)
Serie de comedia
- Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- El Oso (FX)
- Curb Your Enthusiasm (Max)
- Hacks (Max) - GANADOR
- Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Palm Royale (Apple TV+)
- Reservation Dogs (FX)
- Lo que hacemos en las sombras (FX)
Mejor actor principal
- Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers)
- Richard Gadd (Bebé reno) - GANADOR
- Jon Hamm (Fargo)
- Tom Hollander (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans)
- Andrew Scott (Ripley)
Mejor actriz principal
- Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country) - GANADORA
- Brie Larson (Lecciones de Química)
- Juno Temple (Fargo)
- Sofía Vergara (Griselda)
- Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans)
Serie limitada o antológica
- Bebé reno (Netflix) - GANADORA
- Fargo (FX)
- Lecciones de Química (Apple TV+)
- Ripley (Netflix)
- True Detective: Night Country (Max)
Mejor guion por serie de edición limitada
- Charlie Brooker (Black Mirror)
- Richard Gadd (Bebé Reno) - GANADOR
- Noah Hawley (Fargo)
- Issa López (True Detective: Night Country)
- Ron Nyswaner (Fellow Travelers)
- Steven Zaillian (Ripley)
Programa de entrevistas sobresaliente
- The Daily Show - GANADOR
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Late Night With Seth Meyers
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Programa de competencia de realidad
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul's Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Traitors - GANADOR
- The Voice
Mejor actriz de reparto en drama
- Christine Baranski (The Gilded Age)
- Nicole Beharie (The Morning Show)
- Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown) - GANADORA
- Greta Lee (The Morning Show)
- Lesley Manville (The Crown)
- Karen Pittman (The Morning Show)
- Holland Taylor (The Morning Show)
Mejor Actor de Reparto en drama
- Tadanobu Asano (Shōgun)
- Billy Crudup (The Morning Show) - GANADOR
- Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)
- Jon Hamm (The Morning Show)
- Takehiro Hira (Shōgun)
- Jack Lowden (Caballos lentos)
- Jonathan Pryce (The Crown)
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en comedia
- Carol Burnett (Palm Royale)
- Liza Colón-Zayas (El Oso) - GANADORA
- Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
- Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
- Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
- Meryl Streep (Only Murders In The Building)
Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia
- Lionel Boyce (El Oso)
- Paul W. Downs (Hacks)
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach (El oso) - GANADOR
- Paul Rudd (Only Murders In The Building)
- Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
- Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live!)
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie Limitada o Antológica
- Dakota Fanning (Ripley)
- Lily Gladstone (Under The Bridge)
- Jessica Gunning (Bebé reno) - GANADOR
- Aja Naomi King (Lecciones de Química)
- Diane Lane (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)
- Nava Mau (Bebé reno)
- Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country)
Mejor Actor de Reparto en serie limitada
- Jonathan Bailey (Fellow Travelers)
- Robert Downey Jr. (The Sympathizer)
- Tom Goodman-Hill (Bebé reno)
- John Hawkes (True Detective: Night Country)
- Lamorne Morris (Fargo) - GANADOR
- Lewis Pullman (Lecciones de Química)
- Treat Williams (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)
Mejor dirección de una serie de comedia
- Randall Einhorn (Episodio "Party" - Abbott Elementary)
- Christopher Storer ("Fishes" - The Bear) - GANADOR
- Ramy Youssef ("Honeydew" - The Bear)
- Guy Ritchie ("Refined Aggression" - The Gentlemen)
- Lucia Aniello ("Bulletproof" - Hacks)
- Mary Lou Belli ("I'm The Pappy" - The Ms. Pat Show)
Mejor host en programa de competencias
- RuPaul Charles (RuPaul's Drag Race)
- Alan Cumming (The Traitors) - GANADOR
- Kristen Kish (Top Chef)
- Jeff Probst (Survivor)
- Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O'Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, and Daymond John (Shark Tank)
Mejor dirección de una serie limitada o película para TV
- Weronika Tofilska, ("Episode 4" - Bebé reno)
- Noah Hawley, ("The Tragedy of the Commons" - Fargo)
- Gus Van Sant ("Pilot" - Feud: Capote vs. the Swans)
- Millicent Shelton ("Poirot" - Lessons in Chemistry)
- Steven Zaillian (Ripley) - GANADOR
- Issa López (True Detective: Night Country)
Seguí leyendo
- La hermana de Kate Moss estuvo a punto de morir por una sobredosis
- Luis Novaresio y su confesión sobre un momento crucial de su vida
- A días de su aparición mirá cómo le va al nuevo disco de Charly
- Nacha Guevara fue operada de urgencia y llevó tranquilidad a sus seguidores
- Ciudadano News Radio: Vitu Rizzi y Alejandro Álvarez, nominados a los Faro de Oro
Te puede interesar
Más leídas
- ¿Qué número es la víbora en la quiniela y que significa soñarla?
- Números y profesiones en la quiniela: la tabla completa
- Diáspora del Altiplano: un millón de bolivianos buscarían mejor suerte con sus vecinos
- Femicidio en Maipú: mató su cuñada de 20 años, escapó y lo atraparon ensangrentado
- ¿Qué número es el embarazo en la quiniela y qué significa soñarlo?
"Dignificación del trabajo"
El papa Francisco recibió a los titulares de la CGT en el Vaticano
Por Ciudadano.News
Presentación del presupuesto
Oficialistas y opositores analizaron el discurso de Milei en el Congreso
Por Ciudadano.News
Pastillas para adelgazar
La hermana de Kate Moss estuvo a punto de morir por una sobredosis
Por Ciudadano.News