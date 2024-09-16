Premios Emmy 2024: Disney+ arrasó y ganó todas las nominaciones

Las mejores producciones de la televisión estadounidense fueron reconocidas en los Premios Emmy 2024. Los candidatos con mayores nominaciones fueron shows de Shōgun, El Oso y Only Murders in the Building, que pertenecen a la plataforma de Disney+.

La 76ª edición de los premios se celebró este domingo en el LA Live Peacock Theatre, en el centro de Los Ángeles. Aunque fue una noche espectacular para las producciones de Disney+, Netflix no se quedó atrás, compitiendo con su serie Bebé Reno, creada y protagonizada por Richard Gadd, junto a Jessica Gunning.

Lista completa de los ganadores

Mejor actor principal en drama

Idris Elba ( Hijack )

) Donald Glover ( Mr. & Mrs. Smith )

) Walton Goggins ( Fallout )

) Gary Oldman ( Caballos lentos )

) Hiroyuki Sanada ( Shōgun ) - GANADOR

Dominic West (The Crown)

Hiroyuki Sanada ganó el Emmy por su papel en "Shōgun". (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Mejor actriz principal en drama

Jennifer Aniston ( The Morning Show )

) Carrie Coon ( The Gilded Age )

) Maya Erskine ( Mr. and Mrs. Smith )

) Anna Sawai ( Shōgun ) - GANADORA

Imelda Staunton ( The Crown )

) Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Anna Sawai ganó como Mejor Actriz Principal por su interpretación en "Shōgun". (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Serie dramática

The Crown (Netflix)

(Netflix) Fallout (Prime Video)

(Prime Video) The Gilded Age (Max)

(Max) The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

(Apple TV+) Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)

(Prime Video) Shōgun (FX) - GANADOR

Caballos lentos (Apple TV+)

(Apple TV+) El problema de los tres cuerpos (Netflix)

"Shōgun" se llevó el premio a la Mejor Serie Dramática en los Emmy 2024. (Foto AP/Chris Pizzello)

Mejor actor principal en comedia

Matt Berry ( Lo que hacemos en las Sombras )

) Larry David ( Curb Your Enthusiasm )

) Steve Martin ( Only Murders in the Building )

) Martin Short ( Only Murders in the Building )

) Jeremy Allen White ( El Oso ) - GANADOR

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs)

Jeremy Allen White ganó el Emmy a Mejor Actor Principal por su rol en "El oso" (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Mejor actriz principal en una comedia

Quinta Brunson ( Abbott Elementary )

) Ayo Edebiri ( El oso )

) Selena Gomez ( Only Murders in the Building )

) Maya Rudolph ( Loot )

) Jean Smart ( Hacks ) - GANADORA

Kristen Wiig (Palm Royale)

Jean Smart recibió el Emmy a Mejor Actriz Principal por su actuación en "Hacks". (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Serie de comedia

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

(ABC) El Oso (FX)

(FX) Curb Your Enthusiasm (Max)

(Max) Hacks (Max) - GANADOR

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

(Hulu) Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

(Apple TV+) Reservation Dogs (FX)

(FX) Lo que hacemos en las sombras (FX)

"Hacks" fue reconocida como la Mejor Serie de Comedia en los Emmy 2024. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Mejor actor principal

Matt Bomer ( Fellow Travelers )

) Richard Gadd ( Bebé reno ) - GANADOR

Jon Hamm ( Fargo )

) Tom Hollander ( Feud: Capote vs. the Swans )

) Andrew Scott (Ripley)

Richard Gadd ganó el Emmy a Mejor Actor Principal por su papel en "Bebé reno". (REUTERS/Mike Blake)

Mejor actriz principal

Jodie Foster ( True Detective: Night Country ) - GANADORA

Brie Larson ( Lecciones de Química )

) Juno Temple ( Fargo )

) Sofía Vergara ( Griselda )

) Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans)

Jodie Foster ganó a mejor actriz principal por su actuación en "True Detective: Night Country". (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Serie limitada o antológica

Bebé reno (Netflix) - GANADORA

Fargo (FX)

(FX) Lecciones de Química (Apple TV+)

(Apple TV+) Ripley (Netflix)

(Netflix) True Detective: Night Country (Max)

"Bebé reno" recibió el Emmy a Mejor Serie Limitada. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Mejor guion por serie de edición limitada

Charlie Brooker ( Black Mirror )

) Richard Gadd ( Bebé Reno ) - GANADOR

Noah Hawley ( Fargo )

) Issa López ( True Detective: Night Country )

) Ron Nyswaner ( Fellow Travelers )

) Steven Zaillian (Ripley)

Gadd ganó el Emmy a Mejor Guion por "Bebé reno". (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Programa de entrevistas sobresaliente

The Daily Show - GANADOR

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Jon Stewart y el equipo de "The Daily Show" ganaron el Emmy a Programa de Entrevistas Sobresaliente. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Programa de competencia de realidad

The Amazing Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Traitors - GANADOR

The Voice

The Traitors fue galardonado como Mejor Programa de Competencia de Realidad. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Mejor actriz de reparto en drama

Christine Baranski ( The Gilded Age )

) Nicole Beharie ( The Morning Show )

) Elizabeth Debicki ( The Crown ) - GANADORA

Greta Lee ( The Morning Show )

) Lesley Manville ( The Crown )

) Karen Pittman ( The Morning Show )

) Holland Taylor (The Morning Show)

Elizabeth Debicki recibió el Emmy a Mejor Actriz de Reparto por su papel en "The Crown" (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Mejor Actor de Reparto en drama

Tadanobu Asano ( Shōgun )

) Billy Crudup ( The Morning Show ) - GANADOR

Mark Duplass ( The Morning Show )

) Jon Hamm ( The Morning Show )

) Takehiro Hira ( Shōgun )

) Jack Lowden ( Caballos lentos )

) Jonathan Pryce (The Crown)

Crudup ganó a Mejor Actor de Reparto por su papel en "The Morning Show". (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en comedia

Carol Burnett ( Palm Royale )

) Liza Colón-Zayas ( El Oso ) - GANADORA

Hannah Einbinder ( Hacks )

) Janelle James ( Abbott Elementary )

) Sheryl Lee Ralph ( Abbott Elementary )

) Meryl Streep (Only Murders In The Building)

Liza Colón-Zayas ganó a mejor actriz de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia

Lionel Boyce ( El Oso )

) Paul W. Downs ( Hacks )

) Ebon Moss-Bachrach ( El oso ) - GANADOR

Paul Rudd ( Only Murders In The Building )

) Tyler James Williams ( Abbott Elementary )

) Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live!)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach ganó el Emmy a Mejor Actor de Reparto. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie Limitada o Antológica

Dakota Fanning ( Ripley )

) Lily Gladstone ( Under The Bridge )

) Jessica Gunning ( Bebé reno ) - GANADOR

Aja Naomi King ( Lecciones de Química )

) Diane Lane ( Feud: Capote vs. The Swans )

) Nava Mau ( Bebé reno )

) Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country)

Jessica Gunning ganó por su papel "Bebé reno". (Foto AP/Chris Pizzello)

Mejor Actor de Reparto en serie limitada

Jonathan Bailey ( Fellow Travelers )

) Robert Downey Jr. ( The Sympathizer )

) Tom Goodman-Hill ( Bebé reno )

) John Hawkes ( True Detective: Night Country )

) Lamorne Morris ( Fargo ) - GANADOR

Lewis Pullman ( Lecciones de Química )

) Treat Williams (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)

Morris ganó el Emmy a Mejor Actor de Reparto. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Mejor dirección de una serie de comedia

Randall Einhorn (Episodio "Party" - Abbott Elementary )

) Christopher Storer ("Fishes" - The Bear ) - GANADOR

Ramy Youssef ("Honeydew" - The Bear )

) Guy Ritchie ("Refined Aggression" - The Gentlemen )

) Lucia Aniello ("Bulletproof" - Hacks )

) Mary Lou Belli ("I'm The Pappy" - The Ms. Pat Show)

Christopher Storer ganó por Mejor Dirección por el episodio "Fishes" de "The Bear". (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Mejor host en programa de competencias

RuPaul Charles (RuPaul's Drag Race)

Alan Cumming (The Traitors) - GANADOR

Kristen Kish (Top Chef)

Jeff Probst (Survivor)

Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O'Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, and Daymond John (Shark Tank)

Alan Cumming ganó por host en reality. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Mejor dirección de una serie limitada o película para TV

Weronika Tofilska, (" Episode 4" - Bebé reno )

) Noah Hawley, ( "The Tragedy of the Commons" - Fargo )

) Gus Van Sant ( "Pilot" - Feud: Capote vs. the Swans )

) Millicent Shelton ( "Poirot" - Lessons in Chemistry )

) Steven Zaillian ( Ripley ) - GANADOR

Issa López (True Detective: Night Country)