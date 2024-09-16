Ciudadano News
Premios Emmy 2024: Disney+ arrasó y ganó todas las nominaciones
Policiales | El crimen de Florencia Comas: detalles de la desaparición y hallazgo del cuerpo

Entretenimiento
¡Gran noche!

Premios Emmy 2024: Disney+ arrasó y ganó todas las nominaciones

Las producciones con más nominaciones y premios fueron Shōgun, El Oso y Only Murders in the Building.

16 Septiembre de 2024 - 11:30

Jeremy Allen White ganó por su papel en "El oso".
Jeremy Allen White ganó por su papel en "El oso". (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Las mejores producciones de la televisión estadounidense fueron reconocidas en los Premios Emmy 2024. Los candidatos con mayores nominaciones fueron shows de Shōgun, El Oso y Only Murders in the Building, que pertenecen a la plataforma de Disney+.

La 76ª edición de los premios se celebró este domingo en el LA Live Peacock Theatre, en el centro de Los Ángeles. Aunque fue una noche espectacular para las producciones de Disney+, Netflix no se quedó atrás, compitiendo con su serie Bebé Reno, creada y protagonizada por Richard Gadd, junto a Jessica Gunning.

Lista completa de los ganadores

Mejor actor principal en drama 

  • Idris Elba (Hijack)
  • Donald Glover (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)
  • Walton Goggins (Fallout)
  • Gary Oldman (Caballos lentos)
  • Hiroyuki Sanada (Shōgun) - GANADOR
  • Dominic West (The Crown)

Hiroyuki Sanada ganó el Emmy a Mejor Actor Principal en una Serie Dramática por su papel en
Hiroyuki Sanada ganó el Emmy por su papel en "Shōgun".  (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Mejor actriz principal en drama

  • Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
  • Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age)
  • Maya Erskine (Mr. and Mrs. Smith)
  • Anna Sawai (Shōgun) - GANADORA
  • Imelda Staunton (The Crown)
  • Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Anna Sawai fue galardonada como Mejor Actriz Principal en una Serie Dramática por su interpretación en
Anna Sawai ganó como Mejor Actriz Principal por su interpretación en "Shōgun". (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Serie dramática

  • The Crown (Netflix)
  • Fallout (Prime Video)
  • The Gilded Age (Max)
  • The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
  • Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)
  • Shōgun (FX) - GANADOR
  • Caballos lentos (Apple TV+)
  • El problema de los tres cuerpos (Netflix)

"Shōgun" se llevó el premio a la Mejor Serie Dramática en los Emmy 2024. (Foto AP/Chris Pizzello)

Mejor actor principal en comedia

  • Matt Berry (Lo que hacemos en las Sombras)
  • Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
  • Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
  • Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
  • Jeremy Allen White (El Oso) - GANADOR
  • D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs)

Jeremy Allen White ganó el Emmy a Mejor Actor Principal en una Serie de Comedia por su rol en
Jeremy Allen White ganó el Emmy a Mejor Actor Principal por su rol en "El oso" (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Mejor actriz principal en una comedia

  • Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
  • Ayo Edebiri (El oso)
  • Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)
  • Maya Rudolph (Loot)
  • Jean Smart (Hacks) - GANADORA
  • Kristen Wiig (Palm Royale)

Jean Smart recibió el Emmy a Mejor Actriz Principal en una Serie de Comedia por su actuación en
Jean Smart recibió el Emmy a Mejor Actriz Principal por su actuación en "Hacks". (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Serie de comedia

  • Abbott Elementary (ABC)
  • El Oso (FX)
  • Curb Your Enthusiasm (Max)
  • Hacks (Max) - GANADOR
  • Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
  • Palm Royale (Apple TV+)
  • Reservation Dogs (FX)
  • Lo que hacemos en las sombras (FX)

"Hacks" fue reconocida como la Mejor Serie de Comedia en los Emmy 2024. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Mejor actor principal 

  • Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers)
  • Richard Gadd (Bebé reno) - GANADOR
  • Jon Hamm (Fargo)
  • Tom Hollander (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans)
  • Andrew Scott (Ripley)

Richard Gadd ganó el Emmy a Mejor Actor Principal en una Serie Limitada o Antológica por su papel en
Richard Gadd ganó el Emmy a Mejor Actor Principal por su papel en "Bebé reno". (REUTERS/Mike Blake)

Mejor actriz principal 

  • Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country) - GANADORA
  • Brie Larson (Lecciones de Química)
  • Juno Temple (Fargo)
  • Sofía Vergara (Griselda)
  • Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans)

Jodie Foster fue galardonada con el Emmy a Mejor Actriz Principal en una Serie Limitada o Antológica por su actuación en
Jodie Foster ganó a mejor actriz principal por su actuación en "True Detective: Night Country". (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Serie limitada o antológica

  • Bebé reno (Netflix) - GANADORA
  • Fargo (FX)
  • Lecciones de Química (Apple TV+)
  • Ripley (Netflix)
  • True Detective: Night Country (Max)

"Bebé reno" recibió el Emmy a Mejor Serie Limitada. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Mejor guion por serie de edición limitada

  • Charlie Brooker (Black Mirror)
  • Richard Gadd (Bebé Reno) - GANADOR
  • Noah Hawley (Fargo)
  • Issa López (True Detective: Night Country)
  • Ron Nyswaner (Fellow Travelers)
  • Steven Zaillian (Ripley)

Richard Gadd también ganó el Emmy a Mejor Guion por Serie de Edición Limitada por
Gadd ganó el Emmy a Mejor Guion por "Bebé reno". (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Programa de entrevistas sobresaliente

  • The Daily Show - GANADOR
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live!
  • Late Night With Seth Meyers
  • The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Jon Stewart y el equipo de "The Daily Show" ganaron el Emmy a Programa de Entrevistas Sobresaliente (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)
Jon Stewart y el equipo de "The Daily Show" ganaron el Emmy a Programa de Entrevistas Sobresaliente. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Programa de competencia de realidad

  • The Amazing Race
  • RuPaul's Drag Race
  • Top Chef
  • The Traitors - GANADOR
  • The Voice

The Traitors fue galardonado como Mejor Programa de Competencia de Realidad en los Emmy 2024 (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)
The Traitors fue galardonado como Mejor Programa de Competencia de Realidad.  (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Mejor actriz de reparto en drama

  • Christine Baranski (The Gilded Age)
  • Nicole Beharie (The Morning Show)
  • Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown) - GANADORA
  • Greta Lee (The Morning Show)
  • Lesley Manville (The Crown)
  • Karen Pittman (The Morning Show)
  • Holland Taylor (The Morning Show)

Elizabeth Debicki recibió el Emmy a Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie Dramática por su papel en
Elizabeth Debicki recibió el Emmy a Mejor Actriz de Reparto por su papel en "The Crown" (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Mejor Actor de Reparto en drama 

  • Tadanobu Asano (Shōgun)
  • Billy Crudup (The Morning Show) - GANADOR
  • Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)
  • Jon Hamm (The Morning Show)
  • Takehiro Hira (Shōgun)
  • Jack Lowden (Caballos lentos)
  • Jonathan Pryce (The Crown)

Billy Crudup ganó el Emmy a Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie Dramática por su actuación en
Crudup ganó a Mejor Actor de Reparto por su papel en "The Morning Show". (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en comedia

  • Carol Burnett (Palm Royale)
  • Liza Colón-Zayas (El Oso) - GANADORA
  • Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
  • Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
  • Meryl Streep (Only Murders In The Building)

Liza Colón-Zayas fue galardonada con el Emmy a Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia por su papel en
Liza Colón-Zayas ganó a mejor actriz de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia

  • Lionel Boyce (El Oso)
  • Paul W. Downs (Hacks)
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach (El oso) - GANADOR
  • Paul Rudd (Only Murders In The Building)
  • Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
  • Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live!)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach ganó el Emmy a Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia por
Ebon Moss-Bachrach ganó el Emmy a Mejor Actor de Reparto. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie Limitada o Antológica

  • Dakota Fanning (Ripley)
  • Lily Gladstone (Under The Bridge)
  • Jessica Gunning (Bebé reno) - GANADOR
  • Aja Naomi King (Lecciones de Química)
  • Diane Lane (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)
  • Nava Mau (Bebé reno)
  • Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country)

Jessica Gunning recibió el Emmy a Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie Limitada o Antológica por
Jessica Gunning ganó  por su papel "Bebé reno". (Foto AP/Chris Pizzello)

Mejor Actor de Reparto en serie limitada

  • Jonathan Bailey (Fellow Travelers)
  • Robert Downey Jr. (The Sympathizer)
  • Tom Goodman-Hill (Bebé reno)
  • John Hawkes (True Detective: Night Country)
  • Lamorne Morris (Fargo) - GANADOR
  • Lewis Pullman (Lecciones de Química)
  • Treat Williams (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)

Lamorne Morris ganó el Emmy a Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie Limitada o Antológica por su papel en
Morris ganó el Emmy a Mejor Actor de Reparto. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Mejor dirección de una serie de comedia

  • Randall Einhorn (Episodio "Party" - Abbott Elementary)
  • Christopher Storer ("Fishes" - The Bear) - GANADOR
  • Ramy Youssef ("Honeydew" - The Bear)
  • Guy Ritchie ("Refined Aggression" - The Gentlemen)
  • Lucia Aniello ("Bulletproof" - Hacks)
  • Mary Lou Belli ("I'm The Pappy" - The Ms. Pat Show)

Christopher Storer fue galardonado con el Emmy a Mejor Dirección de una Serie de Comedia por el episodio
Christopher Storer ganó por Mejor Dirección por el episodio "Fishes" de "The Bear". (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Mejor host en programa de competencias

  • RuPaul Charles (RuPaul's Drag Race)
  • Alan Cumming (The Traitors) - GANADOR
  • Kristen Kish (Top Chef)
  • Jeff Probst (Survivor)
  • Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O'Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, and Daymond John (Shark Tank)

Alan Cumming recibió el Emmy a Mejor Host en Reality o Programa de Competencias por su trabajo en
Alan Cumming ganó por host en reality. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Mejor dirección de una serie limitada o película para TV

  • Weronika Tofilska, ("Episode 4" - Bebé reno)
  • Noah Hawley, ("The Tragedy of the Commons" - Fargo)
  • Gus Van Sant ("Pilot" - Feud: Capote vs. the Swans)
  • Millicent Shelton ("Poirot" - Lessons in Chemistry)
  • Steven Zaillian (Ripley) - GANADOR
  • Issa López (True Detective: Night Country)

Steven Zaillian recibió el Emmy a Mejor Dirección de una Serie Limitada o Película para TV por
Steven Zaillian recibió el Emmy a Mejor Dirección  por "Ripley". (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

