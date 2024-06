Slitterhead, el nuevo juego del creador de Silent Hill, estará en el Summer Game Fest

Don't miss the gameplay world premiere of SLITTERHEAD, from the mind of Silent Hill creator Keiichiro Toyama and @BokehGameStudio during #SummerGameFest live this Friday.



Catch the global livestream at https://t.co/59xiIzf5AN at 2p PT / 5p ET / 10p BST / 11p CEST. pic.twitter.com/qxTQhO9DcS