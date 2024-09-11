Estados Unidos: la censura que padeció la música tras el atentado a las Torres Gemelas

Hoy se cumple un nuevo aniversario de los atentados a las Torres Gemelas, donde se estrellaron aviones secuestrados y le costó vida a casi 3.000 personas en Estados Unidos. Tras el hecho, el mundo de la música también recibió un duro golpe y padeció la censura de 165 canciones.

Mientras los norteamericanos se recuperaban del trágico hecho, se tomó la medida de prohibir en las radios ciertos títulos musicales que eran "líricamente cuestionables e insensibles" para reproducirlos en los días posteriores del atentado.

¿Sabías que hubo una enorme cantidad de canciones censuradas en EEUU tras el 11S? (Sobre todo rock y metal) Os cuento esta historia. pic.twitter.com/4iHK9XnihS — Miguel de Lys ⚜️ (@MigueldeLys) September 11, 2024

La compañía Clear Channel Communications, que ahora se llama iHeartMedia, envió un memorándum a sus más de 1.100 estaciones de radio con una lista de 165 canciones que no podían reproducir. Sin embargo, la lista se mantuvo en privado por mucho tiempo hasta que los medios de comunicación la filtraron y confirmaron su veracidad.

Entre los títulos musicales que dejaron de sonar en una gran parte del territorio americano, se encontraban, por ejemplo: Theme From New York de Frank Sinatra; What A Wonderful World de Louis Armstrong; Aeroplane de Red Hot Chili Peppers; y Ticket To Ride de The Beatles.

También, figuras del rock como AC/DC, Guns N' Roses, Black Sabbath y R.E.M, sufrieron la drástica medida que buscaba no recordarle a la gente la tragedia 11S.

El caso de Limp Bizki

El video del tema Rollin de la banda Limp Bizkit fue grabado en la cima de una de las Torres Gemelas y días antes fue galardonado como Mejor Video Rock en los MTV Video Music Awards, el 6 de septiembre de 2001. Pero dicho canal de música tuvo que dejar de emitir el videoclip.

Lista completa de canciones prohibidas

El listado se mantuvo en privado por mucho tiempo hasta que los medios de comunicación la filtraron y confirmaron su veracidad.