Revelan lista de nominados a los premios Oscar 2024
La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas reveló la lista preliminar de producciones nominadas a los premios Oscar, que se realizará el 10 de marzo de 2024 en Los Ángeles
Por Redacción
La temporada de premios está muy cerca, y pronto conoceremos a los nominados a los próximos Oscar, que se elegirán de estos candidatos.
La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas reveló este jueves 21 de diciembre la lista preliminar de producciones nominadas a los premios Oscar que se realizarán el 10 de marzo de 2024.
El anuncio de los preseleccionados se hizo a pocos días de las celebraciones por Navidad y Año Nuevo, entre los principales nominados están las franquicias de Barbie, Maestro, Oppenheimer, Poor Things y otros.
Las primeras categorías en ser develadas fueron Largometraje Documental, Cortometraje Documental, Largometraje Internacional, Maquillaje y Peluquería, Música (partitura original), Música (partitura original), Canción, Cortometraje de animación, Cortometraje de acción real, Sonido y Efectos visuales.
Por otro lado, las votaciones se realizarán entre el 11 y 16 de enero de 2024, mientras que las nominaciones oficiales serán presentados el 23 de ese mismo mes.
Mientras tanto, las votaciones finales se harán del 22 al 27 de febrero, mientras que la fecha de la premiación será el 10 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles.
Mejor película internacional
- Armenia, “Amerikatsi”
- Bhutan, “The Monk and the Gun”
- Dinamarca, “The Promised Land”
- Finlandia, “Fallen Leaves”
- Francia, “The Taste of Things”
- Alemania, “The Teachers’ Lounge”
- Islandia, “Godland”
- Italia, “Io Capitano”
- Japón, “Perfect Days”
- México, “Totem”
- Marruecos, “The Mother of All Lies”
- España, “Society of the Snow”
- Tunisia, “Four Daughters”
- Ucrania, “20 Days in Mariupol”
- Reino Unido, “The Zone of Interest”
Mejor Cortometraje Animado
- “Boom”
- “Eeva”
- “Humo (Smoke)”
- “I’m Hip”
- “A Kind of Testament”
- “Koerkorter (Dog Apartment)”
- “Letter to a Pig”
- “Ninety-Five Senses”
- “Once Upon a Studio”
- “Our Uniform”
- “Pachyderme”
- “Pete”
- “27”
- “War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”
- “Wild Summon”
Mejor Cortometraje
- «The After”
- “The Anne Frank Gift Shop”
- “An Avocado Pit”
- “Bienvenidos a Los Angeles”
- “Dead Cat”
- “Good Boy”
- “Invincible”
- “Invisible Border”
- “Knight of Fortune”
- “The One Note Man”
- “Red, White and Blue”
- “The Shepherd”
- “Strange Way of Life”
- “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”
Mejor Documental
- “American Symphony”
- “Apolonia, Apolonia”
- “Beyond Utopia”
- “Bobi Wine: The People’s President”
- “Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy”
- “The Eternal Memory”
- “Four Daughters”
- “Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project”
- “In the Rearview”
- “Stamped from the Beginning”
- “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie”
- “A Still Small Voice”
- “32 Sounds”
- “To Kill a Tiger”
- “20 Days in Mariupol”
Mejor Cortometraje Documental
- “The ABCs of Book Banning”
- “The Barber of Little Rock”
- “Bear”
- “Between Earth & Sky”
- “Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games”
- “Camp Courage”
- “Deciding Vote”
- “How We Get Free”
- “If Dreams Were Lightning: Rural Healthcare Crisis”
- “Island in Between”
- “The Last Repair Shop”
- “Last Song from Kabul”
- “Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó”
- “Oasis”
- “Wings of Dust”
Mejor canción original
- “It Never Went Away” de “American Symphony”
- “Dear Alien (Who Art In Heaven)” de “Asteroid City”
- “Dance The Night” de “Barbie”
- “I’m Just Ken” de “Barbie”
- “What Was I Made For?” de “Barbie”
- “Keep It Movin’” de “The Color Purple”
- “Superpower (I)” de “The Color Purple”
- “The Fire Inside” de “Flamin’ Hot”
- “High Life” de "Flora and Son”
- “Meet In The Middle” de “Flora and Son”
- “Can’t Catch Me Now” de “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes”
- “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” de “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Quiet Eyes” de “Past Lives”
- “Road To Freedom” de “Rustin”
- “Am I Dreaming” de “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
Banda sonora
- “American Fiction”
- “American Symphony”
- “Barbie”
- “The Boy and the Heron”
- “The Color Purple”
- “Elemental”
- “The Holdovers”
- “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things”
- “Saltburn”
- “Society of the Snow”
- “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
- “The Zone of Interest”
Mejor diseño de sonido
- “Barbie”
- “The Creator”
- “Ferrari”
- “The Killer”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Maestro”
- “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”
- “Napoleon”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “The Zone of Interest”
Efectos visuales
- “The Creator”
- “Godzilla Minus One”
- “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”
- “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”
- “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”
- “Napoleon”
- “Poor Things”
- “Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire”
- “Society of the Snow”
- “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
Maquillaje y Peinado
- “Beau Is Afraid”
- “Ferrari”
- “Golda”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “The Last Voyage of the Demeter”
- “Maestro”
- “Napoleon”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things”
- “Society of the Snow”