¿Se viene? Rumores de Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver en el próximo State of Play

Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1-2 Remastered trailer via PSN, releasing December 10th (Aspyr)



Celebrate Soul Reaver's 25th Anniversary.



Experience the epic conflict of Kain and Raziel in original form or with remastered graphics.



Included Game Titles

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver... pic.twitter.com/jQVsWbYWJq