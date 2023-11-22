Anmat prohibió la venta de conocidos suplementos dietarios
Los productos se vendían en plataformas de venta online y no figuraban en las bases de datos del organismo
Por Redacción
La Administración Nacional de Medicamentos, Alimentos y Tecnología Médica (Anmat) prohibió la elaboración, fraccionamiento y comercialización en todo el país y en las plataformas de venta online de una serie de 45 productos de 29 marcas distintas de suplementos dietarios por no figurar en las bases de datos del organismo y carecer de los registros sanitarios correspondientes.
La lista de las 29 marcas de suplementos dietarios y sus productos prohibidos:
Marca Instant Brands
- “Dietary Supplement Instant Att, 60 vegetable capsules”
Pure Therapro
- “Professional Dietary Supplement Brain MagX wild Blueberry, net wt 75 g (2.6 OZ)”
Beast Sports Nutrition
- “Dietary Supplement Neuro Beast, 30 servings”
Beyond Raw Chemistry Labs
- “Dietary Supplement Nootropic, net wt 3.20 OZ (91 G), 30 servings (2.2 grams per serving)”
Carlyle
- “Dietary Supplement CITICOLINE CDP Choline 1000 mg, 60 capsules”
- “Dietary Supplement FISETIN COMPLEX 200 mg (per serving), 90 capsules”
Nutraceuticals
- “Dietary Supplement ALPHA GPC, PHOSPHATIDYLSERINE, BACOPA MONNIERI, HUPERZINE-A & GINKO BILOBA, 60 capsules”
Dr. Emil Nutrition
- “Dietary Supplement Lion’s Mane 2100 mg, 90 vegetable capsules”
Focus
- “Dietary Supplement Factor Kids Extra Strength, 120 chewable tablets”
- “Dietary Supplement Factor Kids with phosphatidylcholine & phosphatidylserine, 60 chewable tablets”
X Humanx
- “Dietary Supplement FISETIN 500 mg, 30 capsules"
Doctor’s Best
- “Dietary Supplement Fisetin whit Novusetin 100 mg, 30 veggie caps"
Horbäach
- “Dietary Supplement Choline Bitartrate 1000 mg, 250 capsules”
Immunotec
- “Dietary Supplement Cogniva with SYNA-PS50, 30 Fruit flavored chewy”
Jarrow Formulas
- “Dietary Supplement Methyl B-12 1000 micrograms, 100 chewable lozenges”
Microingredients
- “Dietary Supplement Lion’s mane extract, 8 OZ (227 g)”
Muram
- “Dietary Supplement NZT-48, 60 caps”
Nature Craft
- “Dietary Supplement Neuro Health, 60 capsules”
Naturebell
- “Dietary Supplement Citicoline 500 mg per serving, 120 capsules”
- “Dietary Supplement Bacopa with Ginkgo Leaf 750 mg, 120 capsules”
- “Dietary Supplement Bacopa with Ginkgo Leaf 1500 mg, 200 capsules"
- “Dietary Supplement Lion’s Mane Mushroom 1950 mg per serving, 180 capsules”
Nature’s Branch
- “Dietary Supplement Brain Booster +, 60 capsules”
Neurofuse
- “Dietary Supplement Neurofuse Elite, 60 capsules”
Now
- “Dietary supplement Alpha GPC 300 mg, 60 veg capsules”
NusaPure
- “Dietary supplement Lion’s Mane & Bioperine 1000 mg, 120 veg caps”
- “Dietary supplement Bacopa Monnieri 20,000 mg, 180 tablets”
- “Dietary supplement Huperzine A 400 mcg per serving, 180 veg caps”
Nutricost
- “Dietary supplement Alpha GPC 600 mg, 120 capsules”
- “Dietary supplement Alpha GPC 600 mg, 60 capsules”
- “Dietary supplement Ginkgo Biloba 120mg per serving, 240 capsules”
Double Wood Supplements
- “Dietary Supplement Fisetin 100 mg per capsule, 60 capsules”
- “Dietary Supplement Alpha GPC 300 mg, 60 capsules”
- “Dietary Supplement Bacopa Extract 450 mg, 90 capsules”
Purely Optimal
- “Dietary Supplement Brain Booster with Alpha GPC & Lion’s mane, 60 veggie capsules”
Onnit
- “Dietary Supplement Alpha Brain Memory & Focus, 90 capsules”
Noomost
- “Dietary Supplement Lion’s mane + Ginkgo Biloba, 60 capsules”
The Genius Brand
- “Dietary Supplement Genius Mindfulness, 30 veggie capsules”
- “Dietary Supplement Genius Mushrooms, 90 veggie capsules”
- “Dietary Supplement Genius Mushrooms, 180 veggie capsules”
- “Dietary Supplement Genius BCAA, 287g”
Toniiq
- “Dietary Supplement Lion’s mane, 120 capsules”
- “Dietary Supplement Alpha GPC, 120 capsules”
- “Dietary Supplement Fisetin with MCT, 60 capsules”
Vimerson Health
- “Dietary Supplement Nootropic Brain Booster, 60 vegetarian capsules”
Estos productos se publicitaban, promocionaban y comercializaban en plataformas de venta en línea. Y de acuerdo a la disposición publicada por Anmat, carecían de registros sanitarios de establecimiento y producto, resultando ser en consecuencia productos ilegales.
En tanto, no es posible "garantizar su trazabilidad, sus condiciones de elaboración, su calidad con adecuados niveles de control bajo las condiciones establecidas por la normativa vigente y su inocuidad", informó el ente regulador.
Con información de Télam