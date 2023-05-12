Remate de iPhones y otros celulares desde $1.009: cómo participar
La Aduana, a través de la entidad bancaria, va a subastar smartphones de diversas marcas y valores. Los dispositivos fueron incautados a raíz de irregularidades detectadas durante procedimientos de control
Por Redacción
Este mes, la Aduana realizará subastas públicas de mercadería incautada, incluyendo celulares de marcas como iPhone, Samsung, entre otros.
Los procesos de remate se ejecutan en forma online a través del sitio del Banco Ciudad, permitiendo la participación de personas mayores de edad de todo el país. Para participar, es necesario registrarse con al menos 48 horas de antelación.
La lista de artículos incluye un equipo marca Huawei Y7 con una oferta inicial de $1.009, así como varios modelos de iPhone 6, 7 y 8 Plus a precios accesibles. Las subastas comenzarán el 18 de mayo a las 12.
Los celulares en remates del Banco Ciudad
Precio base: $ 7.059,00
CINCO TELÉFONOS CELULARES MARCA SAMSUNG J7 NEO - SIN CARGADOR
Depósito en garantía: $ 1.058,85
Precio base: $ 6.051,00
UN TELÉFONO CELULAR MARCA IPHONE 6 SPACE GRAY 32 GB
Depósito en garantía: $ 907,65
Precio base: $ 12.101,00
DOS TELÉFONOS CELULARES MARCA IPHONE 6S SPACE GRAY 64 GB
Depósito en garantía: $ 1.815,15
Comienza en:8d 0:57:56
Precio base: $ 6.051,00
UN TELÉFONO CELULAR MARCA IPHONE 6S SPACE GRAY 16 GB
Depósito en garantía: $ 907,65
Precio base: $ 6.051,00
UN TELÉFONO CELULAR MARCA IPHONE 6 SILVER 64 GB
Depósito en garantía: $ 907,65
Precio base: $ 6.051,00
UN TELÉFONO CELULAR MARCA IPHONE 7 PLUS ROSE GOLD 32 GB
Depósito en garantía: $ 907,65
Precio base: $ 6.051,00
UN TELÉFONO CELULAR MARCA IPHONE 7 PLUS BLACK 128 GB
Depósito en garantía: $ 907,65
Precio base: $ 1.211,00
UN TELÉFONO CELULAR LG K4 DUAL - SIN CARGADOR - FUNCIONAMIENTO SIN CON...
Depósito en garantía: $ 181,65
Precio base: $ 2.421,00
DOS TELÉFONOS CELULARES MOTOROLA E4 PLUS
Depósito en garantía: $ 363,15
Precio base: $ 4.033,60
TRES TELÉFONOS CELULARES MOTOROLA G4 16GB
Depósito en garantía: $ 605,04
Precio base: $ 4.033,60
TRES TELÉFONOS CELULARES MOTOROLA G5 32GB DOBLE SIM
Depósito en garantía: $ 605,04
Precio base: $ 3.026,00
TRES TELÉFONOS CELULARES MOTOROLA MOTO Z2
Depósito en garantía: $ 453,90
Precio base: $ 2.421,00
DOS TELÉFONOS CELULARES MOTOROLA MOTO C
Depósito en garantía: $ 363,15
Precio base: $ 3.429,00
DOS TELÉFONOS CELULARES MOTOROLA MOTO C - UN TELÉFONO CELULAR MOTOROLA
Depósito en garantía: $ 514,35
Precio base: $ 4.844,00
UN TELÉFONO CELULAR MOTOROLA G5 S - TRES TELÉFONOS CELULARES MOTOROLA
Depósito en garantía: $ 726,60
Precio base: $ 6.858,00
DOS TELÉFONOS CELULARES MARCA SAMSUNG GALAXY J2PRO - CUATRO TELÉFONOS...
Depósito en garantía: $ 1.028,70
Precio base: $ 10.891,00
CINCO TELÉFONOS CELULARES SAMSUNG J7 PRO - TRES TELÉFONOS CELULARES SAMSUNG
Depósito en garantía: $ 1.633,65
Precio base: $ 3.227,00
UN TELÉFONO CELULAR SAMSUNG S9 - SIN CARGADOR -
Depósito en garantía: $ 484,05
Precio base: $ 1.009,00
UN TELÉFONO CELULAR HUAWEY Y7 - SIN CARGADOR
Depósito en garantía: $ 151,35
Precio base: $ 9.028,00
TRES TELÉFONOS CELULARES XIAOMI REDMI NOTE 7A
Depósito en garantía: $ 151,35
Precio base: $ 72.720,00
UN TELÉFONO CELULAR MARCA IPHONE 8 PLUS SILVER 64 GB - NUEVO SIN USO
Depósito en garantía: $ 10.908
Precio base: $ 2.017,00
UN DRONE XS-C PPV REAL TIME - UN DRONE XSC
Depósito en garantía: $ 302,55
Precio base: $ 72.720,00
UN TELÉFONO CELULAR MARCA IPHONE 8 PLUS SPACE GRAY 64GB - NUEVO SIN USO
Depósito en garantía: $ 10.908
Precio base: $ 24.700,00
DIEZ TELÉFONOS CELULARES VARIAS MARCAS Y MODELOS SEGÚN DETALLE - 2 CELULARES
Depósito en garantía: $ 3.705
Para conocer la lista completa de celulares y sus condiciones, las personas interesadas deben ingresar en: https://subastas.bancociudad.com.ar/subasta/2994