Remate de iPhones y otros celulares desde $1.009: cómo participar

La Aduana, a través de la entidad bancaria, va a subastar smartphones de diversas marcas y valores. Los dispositivos fueron incautados a raíz de irregularidades detectadas durante procedimientos de control

12 de mayo, 2023 - 08:42

Este mes, la Aduana realizará subastas públicas de mercadería incautada, incluyendo celulares de marcas como iPhone, Samsung, entre otros.

Los procesos de remate se ejecutan en forma online a través del sitio del Banco Ciudad, permitiendo la participación de personas mayores de edad de todo el país. Para participar, es necesario registrarse con al menos 48 horas de antelación.

La lista de artículos incluye un equipo marca Huawei Y7 con una oferta inicial de $1.009, así como varios modelos de iPhone 6, 7 y 8 Plus a precios accesibles. Las subastas comenzarán el 18 de mayo a las 12.

 

Los celulares en remates del Banco Ciudad

Precio base: $ 7.059,00

CINCO TELÉFONOS CELULARES MARCA SAMSUNG J7 NEO - SIN CARGADOR

Depósito en garantía: $ 1.058,85

 

Precio base: $ 6.051,00

UN TELÉFONO CELULAR MARCA IPHONE 6 SPACE GRAY 32 GB

Depósito en garantía: $ 907,65

Precio base: $ 12.101,00

DOS TELÉFONOS CELULARES MARCA IPHONE 6S SPACE GRAY 64 GB

Depósito en garantía: $ 1.815,15

Comienza en:8d 0:57:56

 

Precio base: $ 6.051,00

UN TELÉFONO CELULAR MARCA IPHONE 6S SPACE GRAY 16 GB

Depósito en garantía: $ 907,65

 

Precio base: $ 6.051,00

UN TELÉFONO CELULAR MARCA IPHONE 6 SILVER 64 GB

Depósito en garantía: $ 907,65

 

Precio base: $ 6.051,00

UN TELÉFONO CELULAR MARCA IPHONE 7 PLUS ROSE GOLD 32 GB

Depósito en garantía: $ 907,65

 

Precio base: $ 6.051,00

UN TELÉFONO CELULAR MARCA IPHONE 7 PLUS BLACK 128 GB

Depósito en garantía: $ 907,65

 

Precio base: $ 1.211,00

UN TELÉFONO CELULAR LG K4 DUAL - SIN CARGADOR - FUNCIONAMIENTO SIN CON...

Depósito en garantía: $ 181,65

 

Precio base: $ 2.421,00

DOS TELÉFONOS CELULARES MOTOROLA E4 PLUS

Depósito en garantía: $ 363,15

 

Precio base: $ 4.033,60

TRES TELÉFONOS CELULARES MOTOROLA G4 16GB

Depósito en garantía: $ 605,04

 

Precio base: $ 4.033,60

TRES TELÉFONOS CELULARES MOTOROLA G5 32GB DOBLE SIM

Depósito en garantía: $ 605,04

 

Precio base: $ 3.026,00

TRES TELÉFONOS CELULARES MOTOROLA MOTO Z2

Depósito en garantía: $ 453,90

 

Precio base: $ 2.421,00

DOS TELÉFONOS CELULARES MOTOROLA MOTO C

Depósito en garantía: $ 363,15

 

Precio base: $ 3.429,00

DOS TELÉFONOS CELULARES MOTOROLA MOTO C - UN TELÉFONO CELULAR MOTOROLA

Depósito en garantía: $ 514,35

 

Precio base: $ 4.844,00

UN TELÉFONO CELULAR MOTOROLA G5 S - TRES TELÉFONOS CELULARES MOTOROLA

Depósito en garantía: $ 726,60

 

Precio base: $ 6.858,00

DOS TELÉFONOS CELULARES MARCA SAMSUNG GALAXY J2PRO - CUATRO TELÉFONOS...

Depósito en garantía: $ 1.028,70

 

Precio base: $ 10.891,00

CINCO TELÉFONOS CELULARES SAMSUNG J7 PRO - TRES TELÉFONOS CELULARES SAMSUNG

Depósito en garantía: $ 1.633,65

 

Precio base: $ 3.227,00

UN TELÉFONO CELULAR SAMSUNG S9 - SIN CARGADOR - 

Depósito en garantía: $ 484,05

 

Precio base: $ 1.009,00

UN TELÉFONO CELULAR HUAWEY Y7 - SIN CARGADOR

Depósito en garantía: $ 151,35

 

Precio base: $ 9.028,00

TRES TELÉFONOS CELULARES XIAOMI REDMI NOTE 7A

Depósito en garantía: $ 151,35

Precio base: $ 72.720,00

UN TELÉFONO CELULAR MARCA IPHONE 8 PLUS SILVER 64 GB - NUEVO SIN USO

Depósito en garantía: $ 10.908

 

 

Precio base: $ 2.017,00

UN DRONE XS-C PPV REAL TIME - UN DRONE XSC

Depósito en garantía: $ 302,55

 

Precio base: $ 72.720,00

UN TELÉFONO CELULAR MARCA IPHONE 8 PLUS SPACE GRAY 64GB - NUEVO SIN USO

Depósito en garantía: $ 10.908

 

 

Precio base: $ 24.700,00

DIEZ TELÉFONOS CELULARES VARIAS MARCAS Y MODELOS SEGÚN DETALLE - 2 CELULARES

Depósito en garantía: $ 3.705

 

Para conocer la lista completa de celulares y sus condiciones, las personas interesadas deben ingresar en: https://subastas.bancociudad.com.ar/subasta/2994

