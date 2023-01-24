Premios Oscar 2023: La lista completa de nominados

Se anunciaron los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2023. La Academia dio a conocer cuáles son las películas más destacadas del 2022 en sus 23 categorías y sorprendió ver que el film alemán All Quiet on the Western Front es uno de los más nominados, pues aparece en la categoría Mejor película internacional y en la codiciada terna de Mejor película, algo que sucedió recientemente con Parasite.

En total suma 9 nominaciones.

Así, la película de Netflix competirá con Argentina, 1985, que recibió la tan esperada nominación. El film de Santiago Mitre resultó vencedor en los Globos de Oro y por eso tendría fuertes chances en esta oportunidad, aunque su contrincante alemán está pisando fuerte en la temporada de premiaciones.

En cuanto a la categoría de Mejor película, conviven los tanques más grandes de Hollywood del pasado 2022 como Avatar: The Shape of Water, Top Gun: Maverick y The Fabelmans, con narrativas de corte más alternativo e incluso de origen extranjero como Tár, Women Talking, Triangle of Sadness y All Quiet on the Western Front.

Además, las favoritas de este año en casi todas las premiaciones no pasaron desapercibidas para los premios de la Academia y así tuvieron sus menciones Everything, Everywhere, All At Once (la más nominada, con 11 candidaturas), The Banshees of Inisherin y Elvis.

Una de las categorías más peleadas es la de Mejor actor protagónico, en la que compiten Paul Mescal por Aftersun, Brendan Fraser por The Whale, Austin Butler por su encarnación de Elvis Presley, Bill Nighy por su rol en Living y Colin Farrell por The Banshees of Inisherin, todos actores que hicieron trabajos sobresalientes.

En cuanto a Mejor actriz protagónica, una de las candidatas es Cate Blanchett por su destacado trabajo en Tár y también Ana de Armas por la biopic libre Blonde, que si bien no ha sido aplaudida por la crítica sí se ha destacado su actuación.

Entre los nombres fuertes de esta categoría también se cuenta Michelle Yeoh por Everything, Everywhere, All At Once.

A continuación, la lista completa de nominados.

Mejor película

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Shape of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything, Everywhere, All At Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Mejor director

Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert - Everything, Everywhere, All At Once

Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans

Todd Field - Tár

Ruben Östlund - Triangle of Sadness

Mejor actriz protagónica

Cate Blanchett - Tár

Ana de Armas - Blonde

Andrea Riseborough - To Leslie

Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh - Everything, Everywhere, All At Once

Mejor actor protagónico

Austin Butler - Elvis

Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser - The Whale

Paul Mescal - Aftersun

Billy Nighy - Living

Mejor actor de reparto

Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway

Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan - Everything, Everywhere, All At Once

Mejor actriz de reparto

Angela Basset - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau - The Whale

Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin

Stephanie Hsu - Everything, Everywhere, All At Once

Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything, Everywhere, All At Once

Mejor fotografía

Bardo: falsa crónica de unas cuantas verdades

Elvis

All Quiet on the Western Front

Empire of Light

Tár

Mejor película internacional

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

EO

The Quite Girl

Mejor película animada

Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Las Wish

Turning Red

The Sea Best

Mejor documental

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Navalny

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Mejor diseño de vestuario

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Babylon

Elvis

Everything, Everywhere, All At Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Mejor maquillaje y peinado

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Mejor canción original

“Applause” - Tell It like a Woman

“Hold My Hand” - Top Gun: Maverick

“Lift Me Up” - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“Naatu Naatu” - RRR

“This Is a Life" - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor banda sonora

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything, Everywhere, All At Once

The Fabelmans

Mejor diseño de producción

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Shape of Water

Elvis

Babylon

The Fabelmans

Mejor edición

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Everything, Everywhere, All At Once

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Mejor sonido

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Shape of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor guion adaptado

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Mejor guion original

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything, Everywhere, All At Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Mejores efectos especiales

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Shape of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor cortometraje de animación

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My year of Dicks

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Mejor cortometraje

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Mejor cortometraje documental

The Elephant Whispers

How Do you Meassure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at a Gate

Haulout