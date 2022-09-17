|17/09/22 03:29 PM

Godoy Cruz se mide con Barracas en un partido clave

El Tomba visita al Guapo por la fecha 20 de la Liga Profesional

Liga Profesional ARGENTINA
15:30
41 

Barracas Central

0 - 0

Godoy Cruz

RESUMEN
Barracas Central

Entra: - Sale:
29' - Sustitución
Godoy Cruz
ESTADÍSTICAS
GENERALES

52%

Posesión de balón

48%

6

Remates

4

3

Remates a puerta

2

1

Remates fuera

1

2

Remates rechazados

1

6

Tiros libres

4

4

Córneres

2

3

Fueras de juego

0

14

Saques de banda

8

2

Paradas

3

2

Faltas

6

103

Pases totales

96

67

Pases completados

60

5

Tackles

12

TITULARES
Barracas Central
19 Arce C.
11 Bandiera N.
14 Diaz J.
22 Ferreyra N.
33 Mater F.
26 Rodríguez M.
16 Salvareschi B.
23 Saracho R. (G)
29 Sepulveda B.
10 Tapia I. (C)
7 Valenzuela C. F.
Alineación equipo: 4 - 2 - 3 - 1
DT: ()
Godoy Cruz
Abrego G. 32
Acevedo N. 5
Barrios P. 2
Canale Dominguez J. 13
Castro T. 27
Ferrari G. 22
Larrosa E. 7
Negri F. 31
Ojeda M. (C) 11
Ramirez M. 16
Rodriguez D. (G) 50
Alineación equipo: 4 - 3 - 3
DT: ()
SUPLENTES
Barracas Central
13 Arce C. (G)
18 Blanco J.
2 Blasi B.
9 Castro F.
35 Colman C.
27 Florentin F.
5 Glaby D.
36 Juarez A.
17 Mouche P.
79 Puig M.
8 Vazquez J.
Godoy Cruz
Allende T. 17
Badaloni T. 9
Breitenbruch N. 25
Brunet N. 6
Burgoa V. 10
Espinola J. (G) 12
Leyes Sosa B. 36
Ortiz G. 24
Pereyra E. 3
Pintado J. 15
Rodriguez S. 20
Vega G. 42

 

Godoy Cruz visita este sábado a Barracas Central y en uno de los dos partidos a jugarse hoy por la fecha 20 de la Liga Profesional.

El partido que afrontará el Tomba frente al Guapo se juega en el estadio Claudio Tapia, contará con arbitraje de Leandro Rey Hilfer y será transmitido por ESPN Premium.

