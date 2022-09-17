Godoy Cruz se mide con Barracas en un partido clave
El Tomba visita al Guapo por la fecha 20 de la Liga Profesional
Por Redacción
17 de septiembre, 2022 - 16:11
Liga Profesional ARGENTINA
15:30
41
Barracas Central
0 - 0
Godoy Cruz
RESUMEN
|Barracas Central
|
Entra: - Sale:
|Godoy Cruz
TITULARES
|Barracas Central
| 19
| 11
| 14
| 22
| 33
| 26
| 16
| 23
| 29
| 10
| 7
|DT: ()
|Godoy Cruz
| Abrego G.
| Acevedo N.
| Barrios P.
| Canale Dominguez J.
| Castro T.
| Ferrari G.
| Larrosa E.
| Negri F.
| Ojeda M. (C)
| Ramirez M.
| Rodriguez D. (G)
|DT: ()
SUPLENTES
|Barracas Central
| 13
| 18
| 2
| 9
| 35
| 27
| 5
| 36
| 17
| 79
| 8
|Godoy Cruz
| Allende T.
| Badaloni T.
| Breitenbruch N.
| Brunet N.
| Burgoa V.
| Espinola J. (G)
| Leyes Sosa B.
| Ortiz G.
| Pereyra E.
| Pintado J.
| Rodriguez S.
| Vega G.
Godoy Cruz visita este sábado a Barracas Central y en uno de los dos partidos a jugarse hoy por la fecha 20 de la Liga Profesional.
El partido que afrontará el Tomba frente al Guapo se juega en el estadio Claudio Tapia, contará con arbitraje de Leandro Rey Hilfer y será transmitido por ESPN Premium.